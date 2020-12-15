Munson Healthcare Discusses COVID-19 Vaccine

Munson Healthcare gave an update Tuesday on their plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives in northern Michigan.

Munson Healthcare says they’re expecting just under 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine sometime this week, with the first doses set to be administered on Friday.

They say even people who’ve had COVID-19 should still plan on getting the vaccine.

‘What we know from the vaccines is that you have a relatively stable strong immune response so even if you’ve had COVID-19 the recommendation is that you still receive the vaccine, and they is entirely safe to do,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Christine Nefcy.

Questions have been raised recently about mandating the vaccine.

Munson says they won’t be mandating it for their staff, but are strongly encouraging it.

“We have no current plans to mandate the vaccine. I would say that would be relatively irresponsible given the fact that we don’t have enough vaccine to give everyone at this point so mandating it doesn’t really make sense,” said Nefcy.

The first doses are expected to go to those working directly with COVID-19 patients.

It’s expected that by the spring of 2021, the vaccine will become more widely available.

“I do want to say though that there are lots and lots of people who are in the priority groups that include you know people over 65, people with underlying conditions, lots of critical infrastructure workers so we anticipate large clinics on a large scale before we get to that point for certain,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.

Munson says they’re still waiting on a timeline for receiving the Moderna vaccine, should it be authorized for emergency use.