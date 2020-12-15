MTM On The Road: Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe Making Homemade Sausages Since 1917

Since 1917, Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe has been making specialty sausages.

They’re on their fifth generation of sausage makers and now have around 80 different kinds.

They’re always looking to add new flavors and even have expanded locations.

You can find them in Alpena, Rogers City and Gaylord.

They hand make everything at their Alpena location.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how they make their sausages and giving some a try.