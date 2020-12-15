Michigan Officials Report 4,730 New COVID-19 Cases, 183 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,730 new cases of the coronavirus and 183 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the deaths announced Tuesday, 71 were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 442,715 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,935 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 437,985 confirmed cases with 10,752 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 11, 236,369 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Hospitals and health departments in northern Michigan continue to prepare for the arrival and rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.

Munson says they’re expecting 2,925 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

They’re expecting to administer the first doses on Friday.

Those first doses will go to health care workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

Health departments in northern Michigan are also expecting Pfizer vaccine sometime this week.

A substantial increase in the number of vaccines available for the general public is expected to come sometime in the spring of 2021.

Doctors say they’re also encouraging mask wearing and social distancing even after people receive the vaccine until it becomes more widely available.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has a new tool that will help you evaluate your risk to COVID-19.

The MDHHS’s Aging and Adult Services Agency launched a CV19 CheckUp website.

It’s a free, anonymous, personalized online tool that will check your risks associated with COVID-19.

The website is available to everyone, but is specifically designed for older adults.

That’s because people 60 years and up represent 24% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89% of confirmed deaths in the state.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency. “And while this tool is available to all residents, it is specifically designed with older adults – age 60 and over – in mind. Older Michiganders represent 24 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 percent of confirmed deaths. We are dedicated to keeping aging adults safe and healthy and believe this tool will help older adults stay safer and healthier as cases continue to grow.”

The biggest mass vaccination effort in the nation’s history is now underway.

There will be 425 shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine going out Tuesday and 66 more Wednesday,

Health care workers across the country began receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations Monday. 145 distribution centers received shipments of the vaccine.

This comes as the nation passed 300,000 deaths from the virus.

Health officials say by the end of the week, 3 million people will have received the first dose of the vaccine and will receive the second dose after 21 days.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says “We have enough vaccines already purchased to assure anyone who wants it can get it by the end of the second quarter of 2021.”

The FDA board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday about approving Moderna’s vaccine.

Negotiations on a new stimulus relief package continue on Capitol Hill.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers proposed a new $908 billion package on Monday.

The package is split into two different proposals. In the first bill, $748 billion will go towards small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution.

The second bill, worth $160 billion, will be used for state and local aid. Including liability and protections for businesses.

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to pass a new stimulus relief bill.

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.