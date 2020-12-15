Meals from the Mitten: Cherry-Berry Stuffed French Toast Casserole

Recipe master and author of ‘Meals from the Mitten’, Gina Ferwerda shows us how we can turn up the taste on the classic French toast that is perfect for an easy breakfast feast.

Cherry-Berry Stuffed French Toast Casserole

(Serves 8-10)

Filling

1 – 8 ounce packages cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons sugar

Egg Mixture

6 eggs

1/2 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon salt

Topping

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup blueberries

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon corn syrup

12 brioche bread slices

2 cups assorted fresh berries and cherries (strawberries, sweet cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)

NOTE

Use any combination of berries and cherries that are in season (strawberries should be hulled and halved; cherries should be pitted and halved before using).

Pure maple syrup, for garnish

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Preheat oven to 350º-F. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

Filling

In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

Egg Mixture

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon and salt.

Topping

In a small saucepan, heat all topping ingredients together over medium heat until butter is melted and everything is well-incorporated.

Assemble