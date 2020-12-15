MDHHS Launches Online Tool to Help Michiganders Check Their Risk of COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has a new tool that will help you evaluate your risk to COVID-19.

The MDHHS’s Aging and Adult Services Agency has released a CV19 CheckUp website.

It’s a free, anonymous, personalized online tool that will check your risks associated with COVID-19.

The website is available to everyone, but is specifically designed for older adults.

That’s because people 60 years and up represent 24% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89% of confirmed deaths in the state.

“This tool, which we will make available to all Michiganders, helps individuals understand their risk based on their life situation and personal behavior, and offers recommendations to reduce those risks while also connecting people to services if needed,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Aging & Adult Services Agency. “And while this tool is available to all residents, it is specifically designed with older adults – age 60 and over – in mind. Older Michiganders represent 24 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 89 percent of confirmed deaths. We are dedicated to keeping aging adults safe and healthy and believe this tool will help older adults stay safer and healthier as cases continue to grow.”

