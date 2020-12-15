Living Right: Holiday Returns

Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars on holiday gifts each year, but more than 11% of those presents will go back.

Eight out of ten people say they lie and pretend they like a gift even when they hate it.

But you don’t have to be stuck with the ugly sweater from grandma.

In Living Right, we have some advice on how to get the most out of your holiday returns.

If all else fails, many credit cards offer return protection, essentially reimbursing you if you need to return something and the store won’t take it back.

And before you send anything back, always take a quick photo of it for your records.

If you can’t get a refund or exchange for your gift, consider reselling it online.

Sites like Amazon Marketplace, Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and Poshmark are good sources.