Lake Man Arrested for Leading Clare Co. Deputies on Police Chase with Stolen Car

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday who they say led them on a chase in a stolen car.

Deputies say it started around 9 a.m. in the Village of Farwell.

They were trying to find a stolen car from Isabella County, but when they tried to stop it in Oakridge subdivision deputies say a woman got out of the car and ran while the driver took off.

The sheriff’s office says during the chase, the driver tried to pull into a parking lot, but then reversed into a patrol car.

After that, deputies say the driver took off again.

They say he got stuck in a field and was arrested when he tried to run away.

Deputies say the man from Lake was driving a different stolen car and they found the first car they were looking for at a home in Farwell.

The man has not been charged yet and it’s not clear if police ever found the woman they say ran away.