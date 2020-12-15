Keeping Holiday Baking Festive with Michaels Arts & Crafts in Traverse City

Baking should always be fun and especially festive this time of the year. Michaels Arts & Crafts in Traverse City wants to make it easy, which is why they have kits and supplies for decorating cookies and baking other treats.

It’s a way to get the whole family involved this time of the year and all the items can be picked up in the store, delivered through curbside pickup or shipped to your home.

For all the details about the baking supplies check out the video above or click here for a direct link to Michaels.