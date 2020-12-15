Judge Issues Fines, Suspension of Iron Pig Smokehouse Liquor License

A decision was made for the liquor license at The Iron Pig Smokehouse in Gaylord.

The judge found the restaurant and owner Ian Murphy had a “serious disregard for the health and safety of their staff and patrons.”

He ordered the restaurant to pay $600 in fines and the liquor license will be suspended for 90 days.

If the restaurant violates the order they could face more fines, suspensions or their license revoked altogether.

The judge said it continues to be a danger as long as the Iron Pig continues to hold in-dining service, which they plan to continue.

Owner, Ian Murphy said he has no regrets. “I really don’t have any regrets,” he said. “Our lights are still on. The open sign is on. We are putting money in everybody’s pockets for the holidays. Our team, our family is able to pay their bills and pay their rent.”

Murphy says that the restaurant will remain open.

