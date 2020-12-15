Isabella Co. Restaurant Offers Free Christmas Eve Dinner to Community

A local restaurant is offering up curbside cheer this Christmas Eve for the ninth year in a row.

The Barn Door Bar and Restaurant near Mount Pleasant will be spreading the Christmas spirit in the form of food.

It’s free to anyone who makes a reservation.

It started in 2011 when the owner’s 10-year-old nephew died.

They say this is their way to thank the community for the support during that time.

Even though the pandemic has changed the way it’s done, the feeling behind it remains the same.

“We do it so that people can take that little extra time with their family. Because with it being in remembrance of my nephew we always look back and you know think about the time that we should have done this or we should have done that and I don’t want people to worry about dirty dishes or how their house looks,” said Catherine Pulverente, Owner.

Santa will be there from noon to 3 p.m. to greet cars as they arrive.

Any donations received will go directly to those in need.

Call 989-644-2550 to make reservations.