Inspiring Hope: Midland Co. Shares Spirit of Christmas to Families Devastated in the Floods

'Between COVID and the flood that we had, we’ve really taken a beating this year.'

In May, a 500-year flood swept through Gladwin and Midland counties displacing 11,000 people. Now, two local groups in are bringing the spirit of Christmas to those who lost their homes in the floods.

“We’re doing what we can to hopefully make the holidays a little bit brighter for families,” says Mickey Guisewite, founder and executive director of the Bottomless Toy Chest.

Although Dave Kish lost nearly everything in May’s catastrophic floods, he’s still trying to make it a great Christmas for his 11-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.

“They’re looking forward to things, but we are living in a house that’s so small that we don’t have places to put stuff and we really haven’t even assessed everything that we’ve lost,” says Kish.

That’s why United Way of Midland County and the Bottomless Toy Chest in Troy are supplying families like Kish’s with toys for Christmas as part of their Operation Christmas Blessings.

Guisewite says, “We’re not going to let a flood, or COVID-19 or anything get in the way of the joy and hope that we experience during the Christmas season.”

In Sanford, Anna Merillat wanted to turn an empty subdivision destroyed in the floods into a beacon of hope. Now, more than 60 Christmas trees gleam throughout, covering the grim reminder of the homes that used to be there.

“I hope that it serves to continue to jell us as a community and that it gives us renewed strength, energy and positivity to move forward because we do have a lot of moving forward to do,” says Merillat.

Cammie Owen and her son called this subdivision home for five years, but even though their house is gone, Owen and her son still put up their Christmas tree in the same spot.

“It means a lot; I feel like we’re not forgotten. Sanford has changed so much, but also grown so much. It’s a strong village, I mean nothing can really break us. After this year I think we can pretty much get through anything now,” says Owen.