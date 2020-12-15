Free Stuff Frenzy: GRAND FINALE

Drum roll for the Grand Finale of Free Stuff Frenzy!

Our Free Stuff Frenzy is almost over! It’s been a whirlwind, and 11 lucky people got to win some amazing gifts. Our final day of giving a gift is today, where someone will be going home with everything we’ve given so far! Here’s a recap of what we’ve given so far…

The winner of this prize will have to complete an affidavit form prior to receiving their gifts and if close enough to the 9&10 News Station, might be asked to pick up gift due to sheer volume!

Also extending a HUGE THANK YOU to all of the businesses who participated and THANK YOU to the wonderful viewers who called in! We love doing giveaways like this so thank you for making this all possible!