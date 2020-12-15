Final Electoral Count: 306 for Biden, 232 for Trump

Joe Biden is a step closer to becoming the country’s 46th president.

The Electoral College officially confirmed Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Voting happened at state capitols around the country on Monday, including here in Michigan.

The final count: Biden received a total of 306 electoral votes and President Trump a total of 232.

Following the Electoral College results, President-elect Biden gave a speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

He encouraged the nation to move on from the election.

“We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so now it is time to turn the page as we’ve done throughout our history.”

Advisors to President Trump say the out-going president plans to continue to challenge election results until the inauguration next month.