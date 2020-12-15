Federal Officials to Delay Listing Monarch Butterfly as Endangered

The monarch butterfly will have to wait longer to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the monarch butterfly’s population has fallen enough to qualify for listing as threatened or endangered.

But other species with a higher priority must be considered before the black-and-orange butterfly can be added to the list.

Officials say they plan to propose listing the monarch in 2024 unless its situation improves.

They say a nationwide volunteer effort to restore habitat for the butterfly is helping, but environmental groups say it’s not enough.