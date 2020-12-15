Dominion Voting Systems CEO Testifies Before Michigan Senate Committee

For the first time since the election, the CEO of the company who made the voting machines and software used in 28 states answered questions from Michigan lawmakers.

The questioning of Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos comes after unproven allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election.

The testimony focused on the mishap in Antrim County after the rural Republican county initially reported Joe Biden won the county.

The county clerk released a statement shortly after the election citing human error.

During Tuesday’s testimony, Poulos says his company takes pride in providing counties with safe and secure election machines and that his company’s only roll in the election is to provide states with the machines needed.