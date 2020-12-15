Christmas Tree Farms See Sales Up From Years Past

The holidays are just around the corner and Christmas tree farmers say they haven’t seen a season quite like this.

“A lot of people want to start a new tradition or get that real tree for the first time,” said Pete Rosa, of Robinson Family Christmas Tree Farm in Traverse City.

Rosa says their business is profiting.

“Our tree sales have actually been up about 30% this year. Thanksgiving Day weekend was our biggest weekend this year, when typically it’s the first weekend in December.”

Marvin Clark of Clark’s Family Farm says he saw the same thing at his family farm.

“The season started fast and furious, quite earlier this year than it has,” Clark said. “We sold trees before Thanksgiving, quite a few, and then Thanksgiving weekend we sold a lot of trees.”

For Clark’s precut trees, they have 13 to 14 left.

“Usually that number would be next week, the week before Christmas,” said Clark. “But this year we’re about two weeks from Christmas, so it’s a little bit early to be down to that number.”

Clark’s was able to harvest from their own trees this year

“The fact that our plantation finally got to mature enough that we could harvest quite a few trees and not have to purchase all of them from buyers made quite a difference,” Clark said.

Rosa says they’ve seen a lot of new people come to pick out trees on the Robinson farm this year

“It’s been a lot more people from out of state, out of town, just a lot more influx of people being here and looking for that right Christmas tree.”

Rosa and Clark agree that people wanted to get into the Christmas spirit.

“Maybe Christmas means more to people these days,” Rosa said. “Maybe it’s a family event to decorate the tree where kids are home, parents are working from home, and they can do that as a family.”

“People definitely bought their trees early,” Clark said. “I think they did it to start Christmas a little early in December.”