Bipartisan Group Proposes 2nd Round of Stimulus Relief: $908 Billion

Negotiations on a new stimulus relief package continue on Capitol Hill.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers proposed a new $908 billion package on Monday.

The package is split into two different proposals. In the first bill, $748 billion will go towards small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution.

The second bill, worth $160 billion, will be used for state and local aid. Including liability and protections for businesses.

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to pass a new stimulus relief bill.