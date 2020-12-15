Back to Ski Week: Winter Ski Programs at Caberfae Peaks

Skiing can be quite an intimidating sport, especially for those who are just beginning and don’t really know where to start. At Caberfae Peaks Golf & Ski Resort in Wexford County, they are hosting a wide variety of programs to help push you off on your first adventure down the slopes.

No matter what age you are, it’s never too late to learn one of Michigan’s favorite winter pastimes. “Our programs appeal to different demographics like the Learn to Ski program,” said Pete Meyer from Caberfae Peaks. “An instructor just breaks it all down. It’s kind of intimidating to come up for the first time. You don’t know where to go, you don’t know how to get your rental gear, you don’t know where to get your lesson and how to get on the lifts. This breaks it all down simplifies it”. Some skiers that get over that first hill of intimidation, instantly fall in love with the sport.

In addition to their junior programs for youth, Caberfae Peaks has also partnered up with Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus in Grand Rapids for a useful program designed to help young skiers and snowboarders “grow” into the sport. “We have a Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus Kids Trade-Up Program that is designed for kids 12 and under to trade in last season’s gear to get 50% of the original purchase price towards new or used equipment,” explained Jon Holmes from Bill & Pauls. “And, Caberfae has been gracious enough to include season passes for the kids that participate in that program every year. So, that’s helped us get our groups and our customers up here skiing”.

Caberfae Peaks plans on hosting their programs throughout the whole season – including special programs featuring sessions from professional and champion skier, Lisa Densmore Ballard.

