In Otsego County, state police say they arrested Brandon Labuhn for having illegal drugs.

Troopers pulled him over last Wednesday in Bagley Township.

State police say Labuhn was driving on a suspended license.

When they searched the car troopers found crack cocaine, suboxone, meth, a scale, and a syringe.

Labuhn was charged with several crimes on Monday, including delivery to a minor.

He’s due back in court on Thursday.