After Electoral Vote, Chances of Overturning Results are Nearly Impossible

With the state’s Electoral College vote taken Monday and the 16 electoral votes heading to Washington DC for President-elect Joe Biden, supporters of President Donald Trump are still holding out hope there are objections when the votes are counted on January 6th in the US Congress.

While there is a chance for objections and potential lengthening of the process, it is extremely rare and improbable.

A member of the House and the Senate would both have to object to the procedure a state used to count their electors. The counting process would stop and the two bodies would debate the objection before a vote is taken. There would have to be a majority of both the House and Senate to agree for the objection to halt the process.

It has to focus on the Electoral College, not the popular vote. The objection would not be able to be focused on potential voter fraud or miscounts.

“What’s really important is that it’s a very narrow grounds in which you can object at that point,” said Michael McDaniel, associate dean at Cooley Law School, “You’re not objecting to the voting itself, claims of election fraud, voter suppression, mail in ballots, that’s all done that was done as of December 8th. So what the Congress is objecting to is the electors.”

The objection would have to be against the selection process and certification of the electoral votes at the state level. No such complaints have been made known yet.

With the House under Democratic control, it would be very unlikely, even if a proper objection was found.