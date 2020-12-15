Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Lola, Scottie & Jingle

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Lola, Scottie, and Jingle—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Lola.

She’s a husky mix that loves to be active, go on walks and keep busy.

Lola is a sweetheart who loves affection. She would do best in a home with a fenced in yard and no cats.

She does have the potential to live with other dogs but will need ongoing training and socialization.

You can find Lola at the Cherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

Next up, meet Scottie.

He’s a young shepherd mix that’s very playful and always down for a game of fetch.

Scottie would do best in a forever home with no cats. He is potty-trained and up-to-date on his vaccinations.

You can meet Scottie at the Great Lakes Humane Society in Traverse City.

Lastly, we have Jingle.

This kitten is just a couple months old and already house trained.

He can be a little skittish sometimes, but Jingle is very lovable. He also loves to play with his toys, other pets, and kids.

You can find Jingle at One Love Rescue in Houghton Lake.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!