3 Million Expected to Receive Vaccine This Week

The biggest mass vaccination effort in the nation’s history is now underway.

There will be 425 shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine going out Tuesday and 66 more Wednesday,

Health care workers across the country began receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations Monday. 145 distribution centers received shipments of the vaccine.

This comes as the nation passed 300,000 deaths from the virus.

Health officials say by the end of the week, 3 million people will have received the first dose of the vaccine and will receive the second dose after 21 days.

“We have enough vaccines already purchased to assure anyone who wants it can get it by the end of the second quarter of 2021.”

The FDA board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday about approving Moderna’s vaccine.