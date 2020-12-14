U.S. Data Breach Affects Commerce, Treasury Departments

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the Treasury Department are both victims of a data breach.

The FBI and Homeland Security’s Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency are investigating the computer hack.

Sources say Russian government hackers are responsible.

It’s believed hackers targeted a weakness in the widely used software Solar Winds. The software’s maker says the potential vulnerability in their software is believed to be related to software updates released between last March and June.

The company’s CEO said in a statement “We believe that this vulnerability is the result of a highly-sophisticated, targeted and manual supply chain attack by a nation state.”

Solar Winds is cooperating in the investigation.