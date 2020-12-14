Spicing Up the Holidays Responsibly with Seasonal Cocktails

Lynnette Marrero, who is known as being a pioneer in the cocktail bartending industry, shows us how we can spice up the season responsibly with aImg 0192.mov.00 02 26 06.still001 couple of tequila-based drinks.

TEREMANA SPICED POMEGRANATE PUNCH

  • 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
  • .5 oz agave nectar
  • 4 oz brewed Hot Chocolate (unsweetened)
  • Pinch salt/cinnamon/cayenne mixture (equal parts)
  • Build in a coffee glass or mug and gently stir. Top with whipped cream if desired. 

Homemade Chocolate Recipe (unsweetened):

  • 3 cups milk of choice
  • 3 tbsp cocoa powder
  • Stir to mix over low heat until hot

POMEGRANATE MANARITA

  • 2 oz. Teremana Blanco Tequila
  • 1 oz. Pomegranate Juice 
  • .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
  • .5 oz. Agave Nectar 
  • Pinch of Salt

Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Click here for more information about Lynnette Marrero.

To learn more about Teremana, click here.

 

