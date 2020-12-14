Spicing Up the Holidays Responsibly with Seasonal Cocktails
Lynnette Marrero, who is known as being a pioneer in the cocktail bartending industry, shows us how we can spice up the season responsibly with a couple of tequila-based drinks.
TEREMANA SPICED POMEGRANATE PUNCH
- 1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila
- .5 oz agave nectar
- 4 oz brewed Hot Chocolate (unsweetened)
- Pinch salt/cinnamon/cayenne mixture (equal parts)
- Build in a coffee glass or mug and gently stir. Top with whipped cream if desired.
Homemade Chocolate Recipe (unsweetened):
- 3 cups milk of choice
- 3 tbsp cocoa powder
- Stir to mix over low heat until hot
- 2 oz. Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz. Pomegranate Juice
- .75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
- .5 oz. Agave Nectar
- Pinch of Salt
Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.
