Spicing Up the Holidays Responsibly with Seasonal Cocktails

Lynnette Marrero, who is known as being a pioneer in the cocktail bartending industry, shows us how we can spice up the season responsibly with a couple of tequila-based drinks.

TEREMANA SPICED POMEGRANATE PUNCH

1.5 oz Teremana Blanco Tequila

.5 oz agave nectar

4 oz brewed Hot Chocolate (unsweetened)

Pinch salt/cinnamon/cayenne mixture (equal parts)

Build in a coffee glass or mug and gently stir. Top with whipped cream if desired.

Homemade Chocolate Recipe (unsweetened):

3 cups milk of choice

3 tbsp cocoa powder

Stir to mix over low heat until hot

POMEGRANATE MANARITA

2 oz. Teremana Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Pomegranate Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

Pinch of Salt

Shake and strain into a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

