Small Crowd Protests Electoral Vote in Lansing

While the state electors voted inside, on the Michigan State Capitol lawn, the turnout of protesters was less than expected when the Capitol Commission shut down the Capitol building due to a credible threat.

About a dozen people stood out in front of the building debating and arguing with Biden supporters.

The protesters said this election was bigger than Biden versus Trump and it was more about an attack against the Constitution. Even if they didn’t change minds Monday, the fight is not over

“This right now? Today is just a process and the real vote count doesn’t happen until January 6th,” said Forrest Ray of Allen Park, “Which at that time all you need is a senator and congressman to step up in each of the states to say, ‘No, we object to the votes that came here. We don’t agree to the votes that got sent here.”

The Michigan State Police had a heavy presence all over the Capitol grounds but no reported issues were seen.