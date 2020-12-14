Santa in Newaygo: Police Officers, Firefighters Team Up

Santa is coming to the City of Newaygo Monday, and he’s got a special escort!

Firefighters and police officers are preparing for an epic team-up with the big guy.

The Newaygo Fire Department and Newaygo Police will be driving Santa around on Monday. And they’re already feeling festive, according to the fire department on Facebook.

The tour starts at 5 p.m. near the Wendy’s on Allen Street and will end at the corner of East Woods and State Roads.

If you’d like to see the route, the fire department shared this photo: