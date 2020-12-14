Sanford Homeowners Concerned About FLTF Estimated Tax Assessment Plan

In May, a historic rain event led to the failure of the Edenville and Sanford Dams creating a 500-year flood in Gladwin and Midland counties.

Since then, Four Lakes Task Force created a Special Assessment District to determine costs to repair the dams and refill the lakes.

However, some homeowners do not agree with the plan.

“Sanford Lake is taxed with an unbelievable burden compared to the other lakes,” says Sue Brown who lives on Sanford Lake.

Brown says her home was flooded with four feet of water when the dams broke in May.

Since then, she’s spent nearly $100,000 to restore it.

“My home that is now worth $100,000, I owe approximately $300,000. Not to mention that my mortgage will not be paid off until I’m 89 years old. I can no longer retire and basically I’m in debtors’ prison for the rest of my life.”

Now to repair the dams and refill the lakes, Four Lakes Task Force is estimating that it could cost people on Sanford Lake nearly $3,000 a year for 40 years, where as people who live on Secord Lake may only have to pay $400 a year for 40 years.

Bruce Thibodeau from Sanford says Four Lake Task Force’s estimate is too high for people on Sanford Lake who are trying to rebuild their homes: “It’s all on our backs and now they want to tax us even more, so now not only are my family members, my friends, my relatives, my community members paying for all this for repairs to their homes and everything going on in the community.”

Kelly Bax from Sanford recently created a Facebook page, hoping to get some answers.

“I felt hopeless, helpless and I started a group. I went on the Facebook and I thought why not, and I made it Four Lakes Opinion Page, I call it the FLOP,” says Bax. “My goal is not to have everybody mad at each other but to actually work together as a community.”

The goal is to create a forum where people talk and work together to form a solution.

Brown says, “This was a wonderful place to live with great recreation and everybody enjoyed it, so why can’t we have it again.… but why do I have to pay for eve ryone…I can’t afford it.”

In a statement Four Lakes Task Force says, “We understand that estimated assessments, without government support, are significant if paid by property owners only. We are continuing to work with state and federal representatives on opportunities for grants and improved financing. FLTF has a good track record to date in raising over $30 million, but it takes time to raise or acquire $150 million or more, which is our priority.”

For more information about Four Lake’s Special Assessment District, the reason for the assessment, process and more, click here.