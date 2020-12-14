Salvation Army Aims for Up to $30,000 on Matching Mondays

As you get out and do your Christmas shopping this year, you might notice the Salvation Army bell ringers are back out for the season.

It is always a wonderful time to donate but if you want your donations to go the extra mile you can donate on Matching Mondays.

An anonymous donor is matching up to $30,000 this week Monday and next week Monday.

Last Monday they raised just under $10,000.

Donations can be made in person, online here, or be mailed in.

The Salvation Army, 1239 Barlow St. Traverse City, MI 49686 Give by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Lt. Matthew Winters says The Salvation Army also needs bell ringer volunteers for the holiday season.

“We’re seeing an increased need across the board. With that too though, we’ve seen an increased amount of money come in…Every dollar that’s donated in the kettle stays locally, and so what that means is that the money raised helps us to finance our food pantry and rental assistance and housing assistance, all those services we offer, this money helps us do all of that,” Winters says.