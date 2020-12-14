Pfizer Begins 1st Wave of Deliveries, Vaccinations

Healthcare workers across the country could begin getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday.

The massive distribution effort involves a lot of moving parts.

The first shipments of the vaccine left the Pfizer plant in West Michigan with an escort of U.S. marshals.

The vaccines are being transported in specially designed cold boxes equipped with GPS and temperature tracking.

Distribution will be divided up between UPS and FedEx, each handling half of the U.S.

Captain Houston Mills flew the first batch of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’ve never had the honor of being part of something this big,” he said. “Every package is a person we always say and in this instance, the lifesaving vaccine can make a difference in someone’s life.”

Pfizer expects to ship 20 million doses of the vaccine this month.

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is showing her appreciation following the FDA’s approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

She released the following statement:

“I am grateful for the scientists, trial participants and public health experts across our country who made this achievement possible. Michigan workers are the best in the world, and with a COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured here, Michigan workers will play an important role in saving lives.

“The FDA authorization is great news for our families, workers and economy, but the hard work is not over. We must now effectively distribute vaccines around the country and continue to keep one another safe.”