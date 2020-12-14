MTM On The Road: Grand Traverse Resort & Spa Offers To-Go Dinners for Christmas, New Year’s Eve

After the success of their to-go Thanksgiving meals, the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa is offering meals for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

You can indulge in a professionally cooked meal for four without the stress of shopping, cooking and cleaning!

Leave all the work of cooking a holiday meal to the chefs over at the resort’s Aerie Restaurant & Lounge. The meals include a winter chopped salad, bistro steak, salmon and much more!

If you order online, you can pick up the precooked meals curbside at the resort. The menu includes everything from appetizers to desserts.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at what’s on the menu.