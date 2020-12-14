Mt. Pleasant Trooper, K-9 Track Down Drunk Driver in Freezing Rain

State police say a drunk driver nearly died after he left the scene of a crash in freezing temperatures on Saturday.

A car was found in the ditch just before 11 p.m. at East Jordan Road and Whiteville Road in Isabella County. The driver was not in the vehicle, but a trooper with the Mt. Pleasant post did find open containers of alcohol.

The trooper and his K-9 partner were able to track down the driver, a 36-year-old Shepherd man, in a large thicket of brush about a quarter of a mile away from the crash.

They say he only had a t-shirt and jeans on in the freezing rain and had been out there for more than an hour and a half.

If they hadn’t found him when they did, he easily could have died.

The man was checked over by medical personnel before he was arrested for drunk driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and having open alcohol containers in the vehicle.