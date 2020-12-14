Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell Leaves GOP Over Conspiracy Theories, Election Claims
A Michigan congressman is leaving the Republican Party after the efforts to overturn the election results.
Longtime Republican Paul Mitchell says he will ask the clerk of the house to change his party affiliation to independent.
Mitchell says he will not be supporting either party at the state or national level.
He says the last straw was knowing Republican leaders were supporting what he called conspiracy theories including stop the steal rallies.
Today I am disaffiliating from the Republican Party.
See my letter below: pic.twitter.com/76IxC4FMvJ
— Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) December 14, 2020