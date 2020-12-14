McLaren Hospital in Petoskey Prepares for Vaccine Distribution

Some hospitals have already received their shipments of vaccines and others are still waiting.

McLaren hospital in Petoskey will receive their later this week. Chief Nursing Officer, Jennifer Woods said they will be getting 390 to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. “Once they are thawed we have a period of time that we need to reconstitute and also then get them administered, but we have the capability of handling the deep freeze, so that gives us the chance to work with a little more timeline,” she said.

The hospital will determine the best way to distribute the vaccines when they arrive, but Woods said health care workers are the number one priority. “First and foremost is going to be healthcare workers. We do need to keep our workforce healthy,” she said. “Also, we want to make sure we’re getting to our residents in long term care facility, our most vulnerable population.

Spectrum Health held a press conference on Monday to discuss how they’re planning to distribute their vaccines. Two of their health care workers received a dose earlier in the day.

Marc McClelland M.D. said he’s feeling fine so far and is ready for the vaccine to be available to the rest of the community. “Having cared for COVID patients these past several months, I really look forward to this being widespread and I’m very hopeful right now,” he said. The other vaccine recipient says she hasn’t felt any side effects as of yet.