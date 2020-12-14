Housing North Receives Two Grants to Help Create Affordable Housing

Grants for a local nonprofit will help with the shortage of affordable housing in Northwest Michigan.

Rotary Charities and the Frey Foundation will award Housing North with two grants.

Together, they total $275,000.

Housing North serves northwest Michigan creating housing solutions for communities.

They say all types of housing are in demand right now with the most coming from working families.

“This money will be used to help put people on the ground in the communities to get development projects and housing projects ready for developers to come in and also work with the communities to facilitate different ways that housing can happen. So housing north is really the communicator and the facilitator to help bring partners together,” said Yarrow Brown, Executive Director.

It’s estimated that nearly 16,000 units are needed to meet existing housing demand in northwest Michigan.