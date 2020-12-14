Healthy Living: Sticky Sea Creatures Close Wounds

Most of us know someone who has had a cut wide or deep enough to need stitches or someone who has had surgery, requiring doctors to close cavities inside the body.

What if sealing skin was as simple as using a small dollop of adhesive?

It’s one inspiration among hundreds from young scientists, taking research from the lab bench to the hospital bedside.

Courtney Doyle has more in Healthy Living.

Professor Jonathan Wilker is working with the Purdue Research Foundation to patent his bio-adhesive discoveries.

He says those adhesives are rich in iron, making them strong and flexible, and could be used in a number of ways.