First Community Bank, Manna Food Project Teach Young Mothers Proper Nutrition

First Community Bank in Harbor Springs recently made a $5,000 donation to help teach young adults better nutrition habits.

The Manna Food Project accepted the donation and set up a free virtual presentation for young moms to learn more. They were given an electric skillet, measuring cups, food containers, fresh produce and more so they could learn how to prepare the featured meal, a Lentil Taco Skillet.

Program Manager Jessyca Stoepker says it’s all about learning how to live a healthier lifestyle. “They used what’s called motivational interviewing to find out what is important for these clients and to help them really latch onto these teachings,” she said.

Manna Food Project plans on holding more events like this next year.