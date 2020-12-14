Electoral College Set to Vote, Officially Elect Biden as 46th President

Monday members of the Electoral College will cast their votes to officially elect Joe Biden as president of the United States.

But that isn’t stopping President Trump from refusing to concede the election.

The president tweeted on Sunday saying it was the “most corrupt election in U.S. history.”

More than a dozen courts have rejected the president’s lawsuits claiming voter fraud. Even the president’s own appointed attorney general has said there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

President Trump says he’s not giving up, but more Republicans are starting to disagree with him.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said “The reason the Supreme Court is not taking this is not because of a lack of courage. It’s for the same reason that every court has thrown this out—it’s a lack of evidence.”

The inauguration is less than six weeks away.

When President Trump was asked if he will attend, he said “I don’t want to talk about that.”