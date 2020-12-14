Electoral College Meets to Cast All 16 Votes for Biden-Harris

The election process in Michigan is complete.

Monday the 16 electors in Michigan cast their electoral votes for President and Vice President.

The vote casting for the Electoral College is mainly a ceremonial event at the Michigan State Capitol. Sixteen electors from across the state converge onto Lansing to cast their vote for the winner of the popular vote here in Michigan. That was President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris but, as has been the case with everything in the 2020 election, there’s been some contention as Republicans continue to cry foul.

“We believe that the election is in dispute,” said Rep. Daire Rendon of Lake City, “All the questions haven’t been answered.”

Some referred to it as the final ‘Hail Mary’ for the Republicans, the 16 possible electors for the Republican Party were lead by Representatives Rendon and Matt Maddock to attempt to get into the State Senate chambers and cast their vote.

“What we needed to do is, we needed to have an opportunity to get up to the Senate,” said Rendon, “So that our votes would be counted and police were obviously instructed to block us from doing that.”

With Biden winning the popular vote, only democratic electors were allowed inside. One of them being Chris Cracchiolo of Traverse City.

“It was as I expected,” said Cracchiolo, “It was quite ceremonial.”

Cracchiolo voted for Biden on the ballot last month butMonday, as an elector, it was a vote that truly counted.

“Every day in the last few weeks, the magnitude and the importance has increased every day,” said Cracchiolo.

With each elector voting for Biden and Harris, the results were certified by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and sent off to Washington DC.

“In my case, representing the First Congressional District in Northern Michigan is just an honor,” said Cracchiolo.

The final step left is on January 6th. That is when the electoral votes from all 50 states are officially counted by Congress and certified as their results of the election.

Inauguration is on January 20.