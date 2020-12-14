Attorney General William Bar Resigns

President Donald Trump said that Attorney General William Barr will be resigning in a tweet posted on Monday night.

Barr went to the White House, where Trump said the Barr submitted his letter of resignation.

“As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

In his resignation letter, Barr said he updated Trump Monday on the department’s “review of voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election and how these allegations will continue to be pursued.”

Trump says Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

Barr’s last day on the job will be Dec. 23.