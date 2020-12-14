Analysis of Antrim County Ballot Machines Made Public

After a judge’s decision Monday morning, the results of an audit of ballot counting machines in Antrim County are now being made available to the public.

A lawsuit filed last month by Bill Bailey led to the forensic examination. The audit was done by the Allied Security Operations Group – a cybersecurity firm in Texas.

That group has been linked to some flawed testimony in support of lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign. In one case they mistakenly identified counties in Minnesota in their description of concerns in Michigan.

But this new report focuses solely on Antrim County, where the drama started on election night. The historically Republican county appeared to go blue for Joe Biden. The next morning it was reported the results were flipped in error and the winner was actually Donald Trump. The county clerk later said it was human error, and not machine, that led to the mix-up.

The public release of the audit was authorized by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer. It takes a closer look at the voting operation system used to count the ballots in Antrim County.

Read the full audit done by the Allied Security Operations Group: Antrim_Michigan_Forensics_Report_121320_v2_REDACTED

ASOG concludes, “The Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.” And adds, “The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors.”

While the county clerk stated that the election night result of the vote flip was human error, ASOG says it’s instead due to “machine error built into the voting software designed to create error.”

They cite three different vote counts done on different days, each time showing a change in votes for Biden, Trump, and a swing in the overall vote total.

The audit states that computer analysis shows that “On November 21, 2020, an unauthorized user unsuccessfully attempted to zero out election results. This demonstrates … direct proof of an attempt to tamper with evidence.”

The audit also claims the Dominion machines have the ability to be connected to the internet, when it argues that “best practice is to disable the network interface card to avoid connection to the internet. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity… because certain files have been deleted.”

ASOG also states that “All server security logs prior to 11:03 pm on November 4, 2020 are missing. This means that all security logs for the day after the election, on election day, and prior to election day are gone. Security logs are very important to an audit trail, forensics, and for detecting advanced persistent threats and outside attacks, especially on systems with outdated system files.”

The audit also says Antrim County’s computer security is out of date, in violation of state and federal standards. “Antrim County failed to properly update its system.” Antrim County “Antivirus is 4.5 years outdated …Windows updates are 3.86 years out of date… When computer was last configured on 04/10/2019 the windows updates were 2.11 years out of date. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.”

The audit revealed that “of the 15,676 (lines or events) there were a total of 10,667 critical errors/warnings or a 68.05% error rate.” Later in the report, ASOG says, “These are not human errors; this is definitively related to the software and software configurations resulting in error rates far beyond the thresholds listed in the guidelines.”

Also according to ASOG, “The Election Event Designer Log shows that Dominion ImageCast Precinct Cards were programmed with new ballot programming on 10/23/2020 and then again after the election on 11/05/2020…. In accordance with the Help America Vote Act, this violates the 90-day Safe Harbor Period which prohibits changes to election systems, registries, hardware/software updates without undergoing re-certification. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures – Michigan requires full compliance with federal standards.”

ASOG concludes their summary by saying that “research is ongoing. However, based on the preliminary results, we conclude that the errors are so significant that they call into question the integrity and legitimacy of the results in the Antrim County 2020 election to the point that the results are not certifiable. Because the same machines and software are used in 48 other counties in Michigan, this casts doubt on the integrity of the entire election in the state of Michigan.”

The audit is just one report done by one company, and is a result of the lawsuit filed by Antrim County resident Bill Bailey. He sent 9&10 News a Press Release which you can see here: Bill_Bailey_Antrim_County_Press_Release

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office also issued a response, which reads in part, “The report is actually another in a long stream of misguided, vague and dubious assertions designed to erode public confidence in the November presidential election.” The statement goes on to say, “The qualifications of those who authored the report are suspect, with no evidence or credentials provided to back up their ‘expertise.’ Authors in the report also make unverified and unsupported claims that ‘fraud,’ ‘intentional errors’ and ’bad faith’ decisions made by election officials led them to their conclusions in the report. Moreover, many of their assertions are unsupported by evidence, with some even constituting hearsay and clearly show that the authors lack first-hand knowledge of events.”

“Let’s be clear: Michigan’s Nov. 3 general election in Michigan and across the country was the most secure in the nation’s history,” said Secretary Benson upon the release of the report. “There continues to be no evidence of widespread fraud, as affirmed by state and federal agencies including Attorney General William Barr, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. If the Trump campaign had any actual evidence of wrongdoing – or genuine suspicion thereof – they could have requested a hand recount of every ballot in the state. They did not, instead choosing to allow shadowy organizations claiming expertise to throw around baseless claims of fraud in an effort to mislead American voters and undermine the integrity of the election. Their actions are a corruption of the courts and the rule of law, as the release of today’s report clearly demonstrates.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel added, “Oftentimes, a party will hire an expert witness to support the conclusion that the party wants or needs to reach. It’s why we give the other parties in a lawsuit a chance to depose the expert and challenge their qualifications in court. Anyone can have an opinion, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the opinion is based on fact or science.”

In response to a previously unsigned version of the ASOG report, Michigan Bureau of Elections Director Jonathan Brater made a preliminary declaration under oath for the court. To read his full declaration here, click here.

9&10 News also reached out to Allied Security Operations Group. So far they have not responded to our request for comment.