Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Stony Point Lakeside Living

It has one of the best beaches on Stony Point in Leelanau County and great custom made wooden features that came right from the property.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to the beautiful lake house for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes.

“We’re actually on Stony Point and it’s very sought after area, t’s really serene out here,” said Ty Hanline, realtor with Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors. “We’re right up against some orchards and you got the best of both worlds. You’re 25 minutes to Traverse City, and by boat you can hit Bowers Harbor and Omena and Northport and Suttons Bay in a few minutes, just a great location.”

Peace and quiet, incredible views of Old Mission Peninsula, and just minutes from Suttons Bay and Traverse City.

This home is stunning inside and out and filled with beautifully crafted woodwork made from trees that were harvested from the property.

The main floor master has everything you’d expect for an upscale lake house — views of the water, his and hers sinks, large walk-in closet but a bedroom on the lower level is the one that gets a lot of attention— especially from the kids.

In addition to the stunning five bed, three bath main home, there is also a spacious carriage house over the detached garage workshop.

Whether you’re enjoying a quiet night by the fireplace, fixing dinner in the magnificent kitchen, or getting work done at your custom-made office desk — this stunning home is incredibly equipped to lakeside living.

