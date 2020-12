A house in Sault Ste. Marie is destroyed after a Sunday morning fire.

Police say a tenant of the home on Hursley Street called in the fire around 9 a.m.

The owner of the yellow house next door says her upstairs caught some of those flames as well.

Their upstairs is destroyed and the downstairs has smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt.

The Soo City and Township fire departments responded to the fire.

The fire is under investigation.