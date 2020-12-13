Michigan State Police in Alpena Hold 8th Annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” Event

Michigan State Police in Alpena held their eighth annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” event this weekend.

Troopers and other post staff members collected non-perishable food items, toys, hygiene products and winter clothing at the local Walmart.

They say the items are for families in need around the area.

Troopers say they have collected 177 hygiene products, 557 toys and 1,135 items of food.

They would like to thank members of the community for their generous donations, and for helping to make the event possible.

Troopers are still accepting donations through Friday.

New items can be dropped off at the Alpena post during their business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.