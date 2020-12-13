J&S Hamburg South Makes Christmas Wishes Come True for 50+ Families

J&S Hamburg on South Airport in Traverse City is definitely on Santa’s nice list this year.

“We love to give back to the community,” says co-owner, Tiffany McQueer.

After donating more than 20,000 meals to the community in 2020, they’re now making Christmas wishes come true for dozens of local families.

Tiffany says, “With the restaurant being closed down to to-go only we really wanted to do something that was going to brighten the world. What were we doing to do? I decided that we’re going to do a few families, and that few families have turned into 56 families so far.”

The elves at J&S Hamburg are working hard to help the community and in the process they’re also helping to support their own families.

This opportunity lets some of their furloughed employees make a little money.

“This gives our employees an opportunity to come in make some extra money to be able to go shopping for the families, to help wrapping,” said Tiffany.

They’ve wrapped about 500 presents and after a donation from Toys for Tots they still have plenty more to wrap.

Tiffany says, “Our community has been amazing. They have reached out and they have donated, they have helped. Toys for Tots, amazing. They have done so much for us and we’re so thankful for them.”

Toys for Tots says they’re grateful to have businesses like J&S step up.

Emily Krull with Toys for Tots says, “It’s so nice to have another organization helping all these families in need. Obviously, this has been a tough year for everyone but especially for the children in our area.”

They are still looking for donations.

“Toys for Tots is still collecting toys. Any toys that we need we are still sorting,” said Krull. ”You’ll see boxes out different places as well as J&S is still taking some donations.”

J&S will be taking donations until December 20th.

To find more information on how you can donate you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Jshamburgsouthairport/