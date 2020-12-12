Tire Factory Gets Busy as Customers Rush to Get Snow Tires

The Tire Factory in Traverse City say they were extremely busy on Saturday.

They say they have been getting people coming in since Halloween to get their snow tires put on their car.

With the first snow, those who waited until the last minute are now rushing to get their car in.

Tire Factory says on Saturday alone they saw over 60 cars.

They say with snow this sick, you should at least be bringing your car in to see if your tires are able to hold up.

Tire Factory employee, Jesse Cutting says, “You want to obviously make sure that they have enough tread on them. You can stop into any tire store and most places they measure the tread. The phone and stuff is extremely busy and stuff this time of year.”

Tire Factory says they expect to see the same type of business tomorrow and throughout the rest of the week.