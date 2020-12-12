Michigan Officials Report 4,486 New COVID-19 Cases, 206 Deaths

Michigan Health Officials are reporting 4,486 new cases of the coronavirus and 206 additional deaths. However, 176 of those deaths were reported during a vital records review.

The state has now had 430,780 confirmed cases and 10,662 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of Friday, 236,369 Michiganders have recovered from the virus.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

