Black Star Farms Holds Brunch with Santa Drive Thru

Santa brought Christmas cheer and lots of snow to Suttons Bay on Saturday for a special stop to visit his friends at Black Star Farms.

Owning manager, Sherri Campbell Fenton had to make a few tweaks this year to keep their holiday visit tradition safe.

“We started a tradition a couple of years ago with a brunch with Santa and it’s been delightful because it brings in multiple generations of families,” said Sherri. ”COVID’s going on. It’s kind of a strange year, but you know what kids still need Santa and they still need- we all need hope this year.”

Sherri and her crew were able to put together a drive thru, with a warm meal, and the star of the season himself— Santa.

Sherri says, ”Drive up in a car, visit with Santa, pop your trunk, and in goes your brunch to take home to enjoy safely at home.”

Some parent say this small act made a big impact on their kids.

Parent, Scott Wick says, “Well I think it brings a little bit of sense of normalcy to the season and an opportunity for our kids to get out and talk to Santa.”

The kids weren’t the only ones waiting in anticipation.

“Ya know I feel like we’ve been indoors so much this year that just getting out and about is an excitement in itself, and Santa adds plenty to that and I’m excited to be here,” said Wick.

Sherri says, “We’re just so grateful for community support and especially on a snowy day to have people come out to spread some joy for the kids and let them see Santa Claus and give him their wishes. It’s just a beautiful thing.”

She says they’re able to do events like this because of the families that come back year after year.