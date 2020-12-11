Wisconsin-Based Fighter Pilot Killed in Upper Peninsula Crash
The military says a Wisconsin-based fighter pilot died when their plane crashed in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday.
The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing announced the death Thursday.
The pilot’s identity will not be released until 24 hours after family is notified.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Military officials say the plane went down in the Hiawatha National Forest in Delta County Tuesday night.