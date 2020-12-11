Village at Grand Traverse Commons Virtual & Socially Distanced Tree Lighting

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons is lighting their Christmas tree with social distancing in mind and also through a virtual platform.

Friday, December 13th at 6 p.m. people are invited to wear masks and social distance outside on the front lawn of the entrance to the Village to see the tree lighting.

People can also click on the Village at Grand Traverse Commons Facebook page to see the virtual lighting of the tree.

High Five Threads located inside the Mercato area of the Village donated the lights for the Christmas tree and helped to make the lighting possible this year.