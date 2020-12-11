Village at Grand Traverse Commons Virtual & Socially Distanced Tree Lighting

Melissa Smith, Jeremy Erickson,

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons is lighting their Christmas tree with social distancing in mind and also through a virtual platform.131094742 10157453992941400 7385689864411646645 O

Friday, December 13th at 6 p.m. people are invited to wear masks and social distance outside on the front lawn of the entrance to the Village to see the tree lighting.

People can also click on the Village at Grand Traverse Commons Facebook page to see the virtual lighting of the tree.

High Five Threads located inside the Mercato area of the Village donated the lights for the Christmas tree and helped to make the lighting possible this year.

