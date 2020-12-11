U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Election Results

More than a dozen Michigan lawmakers signed a lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General asking the U.S. Supreme Court to look at the state’s election results and possibly block electors from voting next week.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear this case.

The suit alleged election irregularities in Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Michigan lawmakers, including Representative Jack O’Malley from northern Michigan, said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson overstepped by sending absentee voter applications to millions of people.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded saying, “Today’s Supreme Court decision is an important reminder that we are a nation of laws and though some may bend to the desire of a single individual, the courts will not.”